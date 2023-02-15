Ranbir Kapoor wishes Valentine's Day to 'Alia' and 'Raha' while promoting 'TJMM'

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is set to release on March 8, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s promotions have started; the latter wishes wife Alia and daughter Raha Valentine’s Day amidst the promotion of his film.

Ranbir kick started the promotions of TJMM yesterday in Gurgaon with a grand event. While he was on stage interacting with the audience, he said that he is missing his wife and daughter and also wished them Valentine’s Day.

He stated: "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.”

Kapoor was dressed in an all-black outfit at the promotional event. He also opted for a cold pair of shades to complete his look.

The actor married Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in 2021. The duo welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022. The couple has opted for a no-picture policy for their daughter. Reportedly, they are planning to reveal Raha’s face on her second birthday.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a romantic-comedy film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan, reports PinkVilla.