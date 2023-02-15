Banking court, ATC order Imran Khan to appear in person today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives to appear before a court in Islamabad. —AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Legal troubles for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan multiplied as a banking court and an anti-terrorism court (ATC) summoned the former prime minister separately today.



The banking court in Islamabad has directed the PTI chief to appear in person in the prohibited funding case before the court by 3:30pm.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital has also summoned the former prime minister in the case registered against him for protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by 1:30pm.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

