 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Aamir Ali reveals that he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Aamir Ali addresses rumors of his relationship with Shamita Shetty
Aamir Ali is a part of showbusiness industry for two decades now. He has now come to a point where he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life. 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I don’t care about it anymore. It (speculation around his personal life) is a part and parcel of the job. So, I don’t care about what is being written, jab koi kuch likhta hai ya bolta hai mere baare mein, be it negative or positive. It is fine by me,”

He further added, “I don’t want to be like ab usne aise kya bola aur kyun bola. Jisko jo bolna hai woh bole. I don’t get affected by it now. I have crossed that stage of getting affected”.

He also added, “I have done too much work in the past. Now, I understand it’s everyone’s job, they’re doing it as a job. Even if that person has said something bad about me or whatever, I understand that it is that person’s job, and it is okay with me, I me is the job. It’s okay. I have no bad feelings or anger for anyone. It’s all chill.”

He concluded, “I don’t do it much. Even if I do, I just do it with some masti about it. I’m not really serious about anything. Sometimes it’s true, but sometimes it’s absolutely nonsense, what comes out. But why do we have to go and clarify, otherwise aap personal life ke baare mein clarification dete hi reh jaoge, so instead, I enjoy.”

