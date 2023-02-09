This might be our year, says Jason Roy ahead of PSL 8

An undated photograph of Jason Roy during PSL 2022. — Twitter

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy, who is originally from England, expressed hope that this could be Quetta Gladiators' year in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight since the squad had the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Martin Guptill in it.

In a video message shared on the Gladiators’ official Twitter handle, the 32-year-old batter said that he is excited to be part of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023.

The caption read; “Our Gladiator JasonRoy20 is absolutely thrilled to open with batting maestro Martyguptill [Martin Guptill] in #HBLPSL8. He is all pumped up to represent [the] PurpleForce and regain lost glory.”

The England batter said, “Hello, Quetta fans, Hello to all the Quetta people around the world and to our incredible fan base. Just a quick message here for me, just to say how excited I wanted to join up with the Purple Force, we’re playing some good cricket in warm-up games and I’m excited to get over there.”

Roy further talked about joining Quetta and said that their win over Peshawar Zalmi in the exhibition match [February 5] ahead of PSL had boosted their confidence.

“We’ve got together an incredible squad. I’m excited to be opening the batting with Martin Guptill and having Hasaranga amongst our ranks. And of course, there’s no forgetting the local talent we’ve got,” said veteran of over 300 T20 games around the world.

He also hailed the coaching staff of Gladiators led by Moin Khan and hoped this could be Quetta’s year to lift the PSL trophy.

The 8th edition of PSL starts on 13th February with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans in Multan.

Quetta will play its opening game against Multan on February 15 in Multan.