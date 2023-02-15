PSL 2023: When will Shahnawaz Dahani return from injury?

Multan Sultans' pacer Shahnawaz Dahani poses in this photograph made on February 7, 2023. — Twitter/@MultanSultans

Shahnawaz Dahani, the star pacer who plays for the Multan Sultans, said Wednesday he was "sad to leave" his team for a while to have his "pinky" finger operated on.

The star bowler, who had to sit out the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition to his finger injury, also shared his excitement to return "as soon as possible".

Dahani, taking to Twitter, wished his fellow teammates the best for their performance in the mega cricket event and wrote about missing everyone, especially his fans.

"I am very sad to leave my team Multan Sultans for a while, to get my pinky finger operated & comeback as soon as possible. My best wishes to rest of the team, would definitely miss everyone specially my fans. Remember Dahani will be back soon," he tweeted.

After losing to Lahore Qalandars in the opening game, the Sultans are gearing up to make a comeback against Quetta Gladiators.

Before their second game, Sultans got back-to-back bad news. Dahani, who suffered a finger injury during the first game, couldn't recover from the pain and was ruled out of the league. According to Sultans, the pacer got a fracture in his finger bowling hand.

Mohammad Ilyas, who went unpicked in the players' draft for this edition, replaced Dahani and joined the squad. Dahani has claimed 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his young career. He was named best bowler in PSL 2021 which was won by the Sultans.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Wayne Parnell will also miss this year's PSL due to injury. In his place, Brathwaite has joined the squad.

In their first match, Sultans lost against Qalandars by just a run. Zaman Khan defended 15 runs in the last over to win the game for his side.

Multan Sultans' updated squad

Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wicketkeeper), David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, and Izharulhaq Naveed.