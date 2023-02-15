 
sports
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out, Muhammad Ilyas in

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Shahnawaz Dahani (L) and Muhammad Ilyas (R) — PSL/File
Shahnawaz Dahani (L) and Muhammad Ilyas (R) — PSL/File

In a major blow to Multan Sultans, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, and young fast bowler Muhammad Ilyas has replaced him. 

Dahani was replaced due to a fracture in his index finger. 

A spokesperson for the franchise confirmed that the young pacer was hit on the finger during their match against Lahore Qalandars. 

The 24-year-old pacer is a permanent feature in the MS team and has bagged 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career. 

Sources said that the Sultans could replace the pacer with West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, however, the franchise has preferred the local pacer over the WI all-rounder. 

Ilyas has already played for the franchise in season 5. The 24-year-old fast bowler has taken 58 wickets in the 51 T20 games he has played. 

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans had fallen short by just one run in the inaugural game of the tournament in Multan on February 13. 

They will play their next game against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday (February 15) in Multan.

