Karachi Kings suffer setback as Mir Hamza ruled out

Karachi Kings suffered a blow Wednesday as their fast bowler Mir Hamza was ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), the franchise confirmed.

Hamza will not be available for the rest of the season. The pacer will heal the injury whereas Kings will announce his replacement soon.

"Fast bowler Mir Hamza has been ruled out of HBL PSL8 due to a fractured finger. Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery. The Karachi Kings family is with you, Mir!"

In the last season, Hamza bagged eight wickets in four matches for the Kings.

Earlier today, Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani was also ruled out of PSL 8. He also suffered a fracture in his bowling hand's finger.

Before their second game, Sultans got back-to-back bad news. After Dahani, South Africa's Wayne Parnell was also ruled out due to injury. Mohammad Ilyas replaced Dahani whereas Carlos Brathwaite replaced Parnell.

Ilyas, who went unpicked in the players' draft for this edition, joined the squad before the match against Quetta Gladiators. Dahani has claimed 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his young career. He was named best bowler in PSL 2021 which was won by the Sultans.