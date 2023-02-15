 
sports
Faizan Lakhani

'Technical error' makes India No 1 Test team on ICC ranking

Faizan Lakhani

Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 India players wait for the review of England's Craig Overton who was given out. — Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has acknowledged an error which made India the top-ranked men's team on the ICC Test rankings.

Following the correction made by the ICC, Australia are back as the number one side in the test rankings, followed by India.

"The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023, that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No 1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the ICC said while posting an updated ranking list.

The updated rankings. — ICC

Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday (January 17) as the No 1-ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India’s 115.

India won the first Test in Nagpur by an inning and 132 runs, and are vying for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Pakistan is placed at the sixth position with 88 rating points. The earlier glitch showed India with 115 points as compared to 111 by Australia.

