Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sikandar Raza Butt calls PSL 'the best league'

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Sikander Raza talking to Geo News in Karachi on February 15, 2023.— Photo by reporter
KARACHI: Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza Butt, who is part of the Pakistan Supre League (PSL) team Lahore Qalandars, said Wednesday that the PSL is the best league he has played in so far. 

He said that the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars will have to play better cricket than last year to defend the title.

In an interview with Geo News in Karachi, Butt said that the PSL is a very tightly fought competition. He said that the inaugural game was won by only one run, and the second by two runs. 

"What could be a tougher competition than this, such matches are beneficial for the league," he added.

The Sialkot-born Zimbabwean star, who represented Karachi Kings in 2018, said he is happy to be part of Qalandars. It feels good to come to Pakistan to play cricket because players are taken care of here, Butt said.

To a question, he said that the quality of the PSL is the best among all the leagues he has played so far. He said he has not played the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, but the world believes that PSL is among the best cricket leagues.

When asked about his personal goals for this season, he said that he will keep his personal goals to himself. However, he will definitely try to make Lahore champions once again by fulfilling whatever responsibility he gets, with integrity.

Butt said that he is happy about the position he is getting in Zimbabwe due to his game, but at the same time, he also feels the responsibility to send a good message to young people.

He said that 2022 was a good year for him, and he prays that 2023 is an even better one.

