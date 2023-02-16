 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have formed their 'appetite' in US

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to come up with more of their content.

PR expert Mayah Riaz believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are greatly liked by the Americans.

She told The Mirror: "It would be naive to not expect Harry and Meghan to make a commercial move post their Netflix series and Spare.

"The Netflix series was tailored for the American audience and it shows that there is an appetite for the Duke and Duchess in the States."

"Meghan had a career before moving to the Royal Family.

"Now that they are not working royals, should she not make a move back into the TV? I don't think so," she asks.

