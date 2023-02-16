 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after four years
'Pathaan' marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after four years

Yash Raj Films have decided to organize Pathaan Day on February 17 as the film has reached INR 500 crore mark in India.

This news is a golden opportunity to fans that didn’t get the chance to watch the film so far as the tickets will also be sold at discounted rates on Pathaan Day. Ticket price for Pathaan on February 17 will be only INR 110 all over India.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the wonderful news for the Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Through his Instagram handle, he revealed about Pathaan Day and also shared the ticket price.

Ever since, the film has released in theatres it has been ruling the box office. With the growing numbers, it looks like Pathaan is not stopping anytime soon. It has collected INR 950 cr worldwide.

Khan has made his comeback after four years with Siddharth Anand’s directorial film. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s thriller film Jawan. Moreover, he further has film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline, reports News18.

