Thursday Feb 16 2023
Florence Pugh wants to end discussion on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Florence Pugh is in no mood to discuss the drama that surrounded her movie Don’t Worry Darling.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published on February 15th, 2023, the Marvel actress, 27, shared that she wasn’t interested in talking about the controversy that surrounded the movie’s press tour.

“Ideally, I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation because this whole release for The Wonder has been so positive,” she told the outlet.

“And I’ve been really excited to talk about that. I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling. So, if it’s okay, I’ll probably just let that one sit.”

Directed by Olivia Wilde which starred her then-boyfriend Harry Styles, Pugh played the lead opposite Styles in the film. Rumours of a feud between Pugh and Wilde first made headlines in July 2022 after a viral TikTok noted that the Little Women star had done little promotion for the film on social media.

The rumours were further fuelled when Pugh was visibly absent from the press tour in months leading up to the film’s premiere. There was also news that Pugh and Wilde had an on-set “screaming match.”

However, 40 crew members issued a statement dispelling speculation that such an incident took place.

Moreover, Wilde herself addressed the tension during the Venice Film Festival in September, 2022. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

