 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Benny Dayal was sad missing out on singing Behka Behka from Ghajini
Benny Dayal was sad missing out on singing Behka Behka from Ghajini

Benny Dayal managed to give bangers back to back when he first entered the Indian music industry. He talked about how he was sad after he missed the opportunity of singing Behka Behka from Ghajini. 

Talking about it, he said, “During Ghajini, I was working as an HR in a corporate firm. That time I was offered to sing another song in the same movie - Behka Behka. I was asked to sing the song, (but) I told sir (Rahman) that ‘I’m at work and I’m unable to come now immediately for the recording’. I was really sad, but then Kaise turned out to be beautiful eventually.”

He further added, “Before Ghajini’s recording happened, he (Rahman) had recorded the song with just a melody. He had no intentions of composing it for Ghajini. He asked me to sing the track. When the work for the movie started, he played the melody (the scratch) to Aamir sir (Khan, actor). Aamir sir loved the melody and he wanted to utilise it in the movie. He also said that he wanted the same singer to sing the song. When I sang the song, I didn’t even know where the song was going.”

He concludes with, “Initially, when I was being approached or I used to approach composers, I felt like a lot of them were clueless. They didn’t know which hero’s face my voice would suit. (However) I always have the faith that I am really good at what I do. It was AR Rahman who actually identified the true potential of my voice.”

More From Showbiz:

Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan

Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan

Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Faraz Ahmed, Sonam Kapoor attends engagement party

Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Faraz Ahmed, Sonam Kapoor attends engagement party

Sequel of ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June'23

Sequel of ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June'23

Aditya Chopra addresses nepotism as he uses Uday Chopra as example

Aditya Chopra addresses nepotism as he uses Uday Chopra as example

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding unseen pics: SEE PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding unseen pics: SEE PHOTOS

'Joyland': CAA signs director Saim Sadiq for representation

'Joyland': CAA signs director Saim Sadiq for representation
Aditya Chopra plans to develop 'Pathaan' vs 'Tiger' film: Reports

Aditya Chopra plans to develop 'Pathaan' vs 'Tiger' film: Reports
'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price

'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price
Tabu speaks about 'films' that pushed her beyond her boundaries

Tabu speaks about 'films' that pushed her beyond her boundaries
Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere
Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star

Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star