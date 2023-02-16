Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini

Benny Dayal was sad missing out on singing Behka Behka from Ghajini

Benny Dayal managed to give bangers back to back when he first entered the Indian music industry. He talked about how he was sad after he missed the opportunity of singing Behka Behka from Ghajini.

Talking about it, he said, “During Ghajini, I was working as an HR in a corporate firm. That time I was offered to sing another song in the same movie - Behka Behka. I was asked to sing the song, (but) I told sir (Rahman) that ‘I’m at work and I’m unable to come now immediately for the recording’. I was really sad, but then Kaise turned out to be beautiful eventually.”

He further added, “Before Ghajini’s recording happened, he (Rahman) had recorded the song with just a melody. He had no intentions of composing it for Ghajini. He asked me to sing the track. When the work for the movie started, he played the melody (the scratch) to Aamir sir (Khan, actor). Aamir sir loved the melody and he wanted to utilise it in the movie. He also said that he wanted the same singer to sing the song. When I sang the song, I didn’t even know where the song was going.”

He concludes with, “Initially, when I was being approached or I used to approach composers, I felt like a lot of them were clueless. They didn’t know which hero’s face my voice would suit. (However) I always have the faith that I am really good at what I do. It was AR Rahman who actually identified the true potential of my voice.”