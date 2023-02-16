 
Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin has recently expressed their shock over receiving “unexpected hate” after coming out as “nonbinary”.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Corrin, who they/them pronouns, opened up that they never had a “discussion” with their team before making the big announcement of “changing their pronouns and “using a chest binder” on Instagram.

The Crown star confessed, “Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that. It was quite a reality check.”

Corrin continued, “But for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a nonbinary person in the world.”

“I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment,” disclosed My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Corrin mentioned that they were mostly cast in female roles because “there aren’t a lot of nonbinary parts out there”.

“Being nonbinary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity, it’s sort of an embrace of both,” said the 27-year-old.

Corrin explained, “My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me.”

“It’s interesting that I’m not offered male parts, but I would equally be drawn to that! I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting…” they stated.

In the end, Corrin added, “But I would love to play nonbinary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right.”

