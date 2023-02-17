 
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
ARAli Raza

'Leaders like you are PML-N's pride': Maryam tells Khaqan Abbasi in Lahore meeting

By
ARAli Raza

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (L) and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz (R). — Reuters/Twitter
  • Khaqan Abbasi meets Maryam Nawaz at PML-N secretariat. 
  • Everyone would work under Nawaz's leadership, Maryam tells Abbasi.
  • PML-N to not contest NA by-polls, says ex-PM. 

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz met with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said that leaders like him are the PML-N's "pride" and that she wanted to play her role in the development of the party under his "guidance", The News reported Friday.

Party sources told The News that the meeting dispelled the impression that Abbasi had not accepted Maryam as senior vice president of the party. 

The former premier had stepped down from the top post after her elevation last month, saying he resigned to give the new leader "space" to work freely.

The sources said that Maryam had a detailed conversation with Abbasi, assuring him that the party and its leadership had full faith in him. 

“I am your sister; I want to play my role in the development of the party and the country under your guidance,” the sources quoted Maryam as saying.

She told Abbasi that everyone would work together for the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. “Leaders like you are the pride of the party and your eternal sacrifices cannot be forgotten,” Maryam said.

In response, Abbasi told the party's chief organiser that he had dedicated his everything to the PML-N. “Nawaz Sharif is my leader, while Shehbaz Sharif’s guidance has always been with me,” he said adding that he loved Nawaz and that’s why he was a part of the PML-N.

He clarified that he had not distanced himself from the party and was still in touch with the PML-N supremo and other party leaders.

PML-N not to contest by-polls

Meanwhile, Abbasi also announced that the PML-N will not participate in the upcoming NA by-elections as per a decision taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

His comments came while speaking with the media persons at the Model Town office, where he came to meet PML-N's Chief Organiser Maryam.

