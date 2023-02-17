 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 17 2023
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song

Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set to release on March 8
Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, clearly states that song Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai is not his biopic song.

While attending the grand premiere of TJMM, he interacted with the audience and also gave an electrifying performance on the new song. At the same event, he clearly added that this song is not based on his life.

"This song is 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai'. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch 'biopic' wala gaana nahi hai.”

He further said: “My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I'm a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life.”

Luv Ranjan’s directorial rom-com revolves around a man and woman who pretend to fall in love while they have their hidden motives at the back end.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar stars Sharddha Kapoor in the lead role with Ranbir. It also features Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Jais, Monica Chaudhary, Halseen Kaur and Ayesha Raza Mishra in supporting roles, reports PinkVilla.  

