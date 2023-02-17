PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know

A Peshawar Zalmi batter hits a shot as Mohammad Rizwan looks on at National Stadium, Karachi, on February 5, 2022. — PCB

In the fifth match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

Peshawar will be led by star batter Babar Azam, whereas wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will captain Multan.

Sultans are currently at the top of the table with points after two matches, meanwhile, Zalmi are in third place with the same number of points after one game.

Here are five stats you need to know about the match between Peshawar and Multan.

Head-to-head

Multan and Peshawar have faced each other 11 times in the past, with the former winning on eight occasions.

Highest total

The highest total in a match between the two sides was achieved by Multan last year when they notched up 222-3 in Karachi.

Most sixes in an innings

The most sixes by a player in an inning during a match between Zalmi and Sultans belongs to the latter’s Sohaib Maqsood —now playing for Islamabad United — who smacked seven sixes in Dubai in 2018.

Most runs conceded

Wahab Riaz has conceded the most runs by a bowler in a match between the two sides when he gave away 55 runs without picking up a wicket in Karachi in 2022.

Five-wicket hauls

No bowler has claimed a five-wicket haul during a match between Zalmi and Sultans in the past.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Peter Hatzoglou Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.