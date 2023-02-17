 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Rakul Preet Singh addresses college students, asks them not to let stress get to them

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh preaches ‘Don’t let stress rule you’
Rakul Preet Singh preaches ‘Don’t let stress rule you’

Rakul Preet Singh addressed college students and preached them to not let stress get to them. 

She said in her address, “We take undue stress in life and don’t need to do that. I was also once a college goer like you and now I can say that we take too much stress related to exams and other things. Life has way more challenges ahead! At every stage of life, you feel that your problems are the biggest but it’s not like that. Much later one realizes that problems were not as big as you made them out to be. I think you can live a good life without stress!”

She further added, “Yes, I have bunked classes but I’m not promoting it. Whatever classes I used to attend, I did so with full sincerity and used to get good marks, and I was favorite of my teachers.”

She concluded with, “Students connect with issues very well if they are explained logically. I will say they are aware but these conversations need to go to second tier cities and rural areas. In fact, we need to have more films on sex-education as it is a matter of women’s health.”

More From Showbiz:

Zeenat Aman writes an enlightening caption about women dyeing their hair

Zeenat Aman writes an enlightening caption about women dyeing their hair

Salim Khan makes interesting revelation about his second wife Helen

Salim Khan makes interesting revelation about his second wife Helen

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to slashed ticket prices amid 'Pathaan Day'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to slashed ticket prices amid 'Pathaan Day'
Kartik Aaryan returns his 'Shehzada' fees: Here's why?

Kartik Aaryan returns his 'Shehzada' fees: Here's why?
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film
Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai
Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents

Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents
Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song
Swara Bhasker wears mother's saree and jewellry on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker wears mother's saree and jewellry on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad
Javed Akhtar to attend 'Faiz Festival' in Lahore as head delegate from India

Javed Akhtar to attend 'Faiz Festival' in Lahore as head delegate from India
Sajal Aly recreates 'Poo' from 'K3G' with Haroon Rashid

Sajal Aly recreates 'Poo' from 'K3G' with Haroon Rashid

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans in Mumbai Metro, dance to 'Main Khiladi'

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans in Mumbai Metro, dance to 'Main Khiladi'