Condemnations pour in after Karachi police chief office attack

Police officers take position after a police office building was attacked by gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan February 17, 2023. — Reuters

The nation had hardly overcome the shock of the deadly attack in Peshawar Police Lines almost three weeks ago when another attack on the country’s police — this time in Karachi — left people reeling.

Militants stormed the Karachi police chief's office, situated on the main artery of Sharea Faisal, on Friday.

The attack began at around 7:10pm and lasted four hours, while multiple explosions were reported as well after terrorists targeted the five-storey police building.

Three persons, including security personnel, were martyred, while 18 people sustained injuries. Five terrorists were also killed in the attack.

As the operation to clear out terrorists from the building has finally concluded, people from across the country, including officials and celebrities, have come together to condemn the attack.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly decried the attack in the metropolis with prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Taking to Twitter, the President’s House stated: “The entire nation stands with its security forces against terrorists. Efforts will continue to eradicate the menace of terrorism.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif too has renounced the terrorist attack.

Seeking a report from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah regarding the incident, the PM paid tribute to the police and security forces for their “vigorous efforts” against terrorists.

“The resolve of the police and law enforcement agencies cannot be broken by such cowardly acts, he said.

The premier has also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide full cooperation in the operation, saying: “Complete state power has to be utilised to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.”

Asserting that the entire nation stands by the police and security agencies, the PM prayed for the recovery of those injured in the attack.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking at Aj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath, said the time has come to create a national consensus against terrorism.

He further slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for “refraining from participating in efforts for building a national consensus.”

“People are protesting against terrorism in Swat,” he said, adding, “terrorists have no business in Afghanistan anymore, as there is now peace in the country.”

Hours after the news of the attack spread, German Consulate General condemned the incident. Taking to Twitter, the consulate reaffirmed its support for Pakistan during its battle against terrorism and wrote: “CG Dr.Lotz condemned terrorist attack at Karachi police chief office. He offered his heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives combating the terror attack & wished a quick recovery for the injured. Germany, he said, stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.”

Foreign Minister and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to the microblogging platform to speak out against the act of terror.

The FM wrote: “Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before. We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan has taken to the microblogging site to pray for the safety of policemen.

“May Allah protect everyone’s lives and completely defeat the anti-national attack,” he tweeted.

PPP lawmaker Naz Baloch has deemed the attack “tragic” sharing her thoughts on Twitter.

“Sindh Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army are bravely engaged in fighting the terrorists. May Allah protect Pakistan and destroys the enemies,” she tweeted.

Pakistan’s celebrated actor Mahira Khan has also shared her concern on the attack, writing: “Allah Reham.[God have mercy] #Karachi. Praying hard everyone is safe.”



