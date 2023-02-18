 
sports
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

'Try to give my best regardless of opposition,' says Naseem Shah

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Naseem Shah talking to Geo News in Karachi on February 17, 2023.— screengrab from Geo News video
Naseem Shah talking to Geo News in Karachi on February 17, 2023.— screengrab from Geo News video
  • Quetta did not start well but is capable of bouncing back, says Shah.
  • Pacer says our batting did not click against Multan.
  • Shah says all PSL teams equally competent.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' young fast bowler Naseem Shah has said he aims to deliver his best regardless of which batter he is bowling to in any professional match.

Try to give my best regardless of opposition, says Naseem Shah

Talking exclusively to Geo News on Friday, the young pacer said that Quetta didn't get the start it wanted but the team is capable of bouncing back and it will.

Quetta will play their next game against Karachi Kings on Saturday. Quetta was beaten by Multan Sultans in its first match while Kings lost their first two games to Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Shah said that the team made some mistakes in the first match, but it will learn from its mistakes and bounce back in the next matches. "I am confident of a good show against Karachi Kings," Shah said.

"Our batting didn't click against Multan, otherwise we have a good and strong batting line that can score big. I hope we will do well as a team in matches to come," the young fast bowler added.

Naseem further said that the result of one game doesn't reflect a team's strengths or weaknesses. He said the tournament has just started and Quetta have to play nine more games. "It would be premature to say what could have been done or what should be done."

Replying to a question, Shah said that he tries to give his best in every game he plays because performance matters only if your team is winning.

"Every team plays with the aim to win the match and every player tries to contribute to the team's cause," he said.

"Being a bowler, my job is to do my best bowling, regardless of who the batter is. I never target any individual batter, whoever comes against me to face my bowling, my job is to be my best and take his wicket," Naseem added.

He rated all the participating teams in PSL as equally good and mentioned fielding an area which could create a difference among all the teams.

"If we look at the pitches, they are very good and batting friendly, the thing which can help your side while bowling is your effort in the fielding, the runs you save as fielding side will be important for you and can help you take edge over other sides," he said.

"Each team is equipped with top-class players, all the teams are strong. You can't be complacent against any team because in T20, no matter how good a side you are, if it is your opponent's day, they will win," he said.

The Quetta player also spoke about the high-voltage game between Karachi and Lahore Qalandars and said that everyone is interested in good cricketing encounters.

"Both Lahore and Karachi are good sides, everyone - including players - enjoy such a contest," he said.

On a question about a Quetta and Peshawar rivalry, Shah said, "there's no such fight or rivalry between Quetta and Peshawar, and as far as Gladiators are concerned, we play each game with the same intensity."

More From Sports:

PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'

PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'
Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey
Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons

Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know

PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know
India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting

India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting
Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'

Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'
PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem
Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'
PSL 2023: Colin Munro believes Azam Khan should be in Pakistan team

PSL 2023: Colin Munro believes Azam Khan should be in Pakistan team
PSL 2023: Twitter divided on 'aggressive' Mohammad Amir

PSL 2023: Twitter divided on 'aggressive' Mohammad Amir