Friday Feb 17 2023
Friday Feb 17, 2023

I Am Legend sequel will be inspired from The Last of Us, says writer
I Am Legend sequel will be inspired from The Last of Us, says writer

I Am Legend sequel will take influence from The Last of Us.

Speaking to the Deadline, Akiva Goldsman, the writer-producer of the sequel to 2007 zombie hit movie, opened up on working on the movie with Will Smith again.

The sequel to Will Smith’s 2007 zombie hit I Am Legend is taking influence from HBO’s beloved new series from the same genre, The Last of Us.

“This will start a few decades later than the first,” said Goldsman.

The writer continued, “I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-to-30-year lapse.”

“You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens?” stated Goldsman.

The writer further mentioned, “That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless.”

“That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore,” remarked the writer.

As for the controversial change between the novel and the movie, Goldsman added, “There will be a little more fidelity to the original text for the sequel.”

Meanwhile, Smith will reportedly reprise his role for the sequel. The actor is said to be joined by newcomer Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming movie.

