Saturday Feb 18 2023
'Judge Mathis' and 'The People’s Court' ending its run at Warner Bros. after more than two decades

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Judge Mathis and The People’s Court are saying goodbye to Warner Bros. after more than two decades.

Judge Mathis will wrap after 24 seasons whereas the most recent adaptation of The People’s Court will end after season 26.

According to Variety, both shows from Warner Bros. were decided to end due to the "declining nature of the daytime syndication landscape."

In 2018 Judge Mathis won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004.

Former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court, Judge Greg Mathis, is the longest-running Black male host on television.

Similarly, The People’s Court is the longest-running traditional court show, that won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021.

