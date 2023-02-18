 
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos likens Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Baz Luhrmann

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos engaged in an in depth conversation with Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali regarding India's eevolving streaming market and his upcoming project with the streaming giant, Heeramandi.

Ted Sarandos was in Mumbai to have an open discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali about his upcoming Netfllix series Heeramandi, starring Bollywood's big names.

According to Deadline, Sarandos likened Bhansali to Baz Luhrmann and praised that he pays attention to detail in investing "a lot in little movements of emotion."

He added, "This will thrill audiences in India and, for many people, it will be the first time they have seen anything like this in the world."

Sarandos added that it was the "honour of a lifetime" to work with Bhansali, alluding to Heeramandi which will stream exclusively on the streaming platform.

In his response, the Indian filmmaker said, "I had to do something special … to make him [Sarandos] proud."

Sarandos further said that India is the rapidly evolving Netflix market globally and will continue to make big original titles for the streaming platform.

The streaming giants' Co-CEO, spoke at an Economic Times event on Friday, February 17, and revealed that India will receive slice of Netflix’s $16.8B content budget.

