Sunday Feb 19 2023
Shatrughan Sinha regrets turning down THESE two movies

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Shatrughan Sinha is famous for his dialogue 'Khamosh'

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reveals that he regrets refusing to do films like; Deewar and Sholay, says he feels upset about it.

During an event, Sinha stated that he wanted to do those roles. He said that he turned down Deewar due to difference in opinion. Meanwhile, Sholay was first offered to him, but due to his packed schedule he had to let it go.

“I am upset I could not do Deewar. That film was written for me! They had brought the script to me first. It was with me for six months. However, due to a difference in opinion, I had backed out. Sholay was also offered to me first that eventually went to Amitabh Bachchan. I had to let go of it due to shooting dates. I was shooting a lot during that time, stated Shatrughan."

In the same event, he also spoke about his famous dialogue 'Khamosh' that is recognized worldwide. The actor says he still trying t figure out how did it get so famous, reports IndiaToday.

Shatrughan Sinha, who is also the father of Sonakshi Sinha, gained popularity with his super hit performances in films like; Dostana, Naseeb, Loha, Kala Pathar and Jaani Dushmann.  

