Sunday Feb 19 2023
Jeremy Renner shares sneak peek into recovery workouts

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Jeremy Renner shares sneak peek into recovery workouts

Jeremy Renner has just taken to social media to show off his recovery workouts after the snowplow incident.

The Hawkeye actor shared the sneak peak, after over a month and a half following the incident in question.

The update has been shared to Instagram stories and features a snap where fans can see his leg attached to electric stimulation gear.

The post also included a soundtrack by the Beatles, titled Lady Madonna, from 1968 and showcases Renner’s leg shaking from the stimulation devices attached to his thigh and calf.

“Electric stimulation workout. And muscle strength,” a caption on top of the video read.

Check it out Below:

Jeremy Renner shares sneak peek into recovery workouts


