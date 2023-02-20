PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi says win against Lahore would boost Karachi's confidence

Shahid Afridi interacts with Karachi Kings' players after their maiden victory in PSL 8.— Twitter/Karachi Kings

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Sunday that he was happy with Karachi Kings' impressive comeback in Pakistan Super League (PSL) with their 67-run win over the Lahore Qalandars.

On Karachi's first win of the season, Afridi said Imad Wasim's team has bounced back in good fashion.

He said, "This win was very important for them and they did really well to make a comeback."

The former Pakistan skipper said: "Lahore is a good team, winning against them will definitely boost Karachi's confidence.

The former Pakistan skipper also met with Karachi's players after their win. Pictures of his interaction with the player were shared by the team on their Twitter account.

Put to bat first, Karachi Kings posted a competitive 186-run target on the scoreboard which they successfully defended by bowling out Lahore Qalandars for 118 runs in 17.3 overs.

Too early to praise Saim

On a question about young batter Saim Ayub's future, Afridi refrained to praise any youngster such as southpaw on the back of only one performance.

He said: "It's too early to talk about any youngster. Don't give players hype after a single performance. Let them play and prove themselves. After PSL, I will be able to talk about them."

Karachi skipper Imad Wasim, for his quick-fire 35 runs off 19 balls and an economical spell of 23 runs in his four overs and one wicket, was named the player of the match.

Karachi had a horror start to their PSL 8 campaign as they lost their three initial games of the season. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their opening game, followed by losses against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

