Shahid Afridi praises cricket team for 'fearless cricket' against New Zealand

Former captain Shahid Afridi. —Facebook/ Shahid Afridi

Former captain Shahid Afridi lauded the Pakistan cricket team for their "fearless cricket" against New Zealand in the second T20I match of the tri series.



Captain Babar Azam unbeaten 79 off 53 led Pakistan to victory by six wickets against New Zealand on Saturday. Pakistani bowlers also performed outstandingly with the ball as they restricted the kiwis to 147 helping Pakistan set the victory tone.

Following Pakistan's victory, former captain Afridi praised the cricket team for a wonderful performance against New Zealand.

“Today Pakistan played fearless cricket much more than past, well done Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team,” Afridi Tweeted.

The former captain also appreciated the performances of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, saying the game plan worked in our favour.