 
sports
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi praises cricket team for 'fearless cricket' against New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Former captain Shahid Afridi. —Facebook/ Shahid Afridi
Former captain Shahid Afridi. —Facebook/ Shahid Afridi 

  • Afridi says excellent win boys, plans worked in our favor today.
  • Former captain also appreciated Babar , Shadab and Haris Rauf.
  • I saw the brand of fearless cricket much more than past, says Afridi.

Former captain Shahid Afridi lauded the Pakistan cricket team for their "fearless cricket" against New Zealand in the second T20I match of the tri series.

Captain Babar Azam unbeaten 79 off 53 led Pakistan to victory by six wickets against New Zealand on Saturday. Pakistani bowlers also performed outstandingly with the ball as they restricted the kiwis to 147 helping Pakistan set the victory tone.

Following Pakistan's victory, former captain Afridi praised the cricket team for a wonderful performance against New Zealand.

“Today Pakistan played fearless cricket much more than past, well done Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team,” Afridi Tweeted.

The former captain also appreciated the performances of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, saying the game plan worked in our favour.

More From Sports:

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja deems his achievements matchless

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja deems his achievements matchless
PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list
What did Imran Khan say about Haris Rauf?

What did Imran Khan say about Haris Rauf?
Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Babar Azam says promoting Shadab, Nawaz up order was part of strategy

Babar Azam says promoting Shadab, Nawaz up order was part of strategy
Amir never showed interest in joining national team: Mohammad Waism

Amir never showed interest in joining national team: Mohammad Waism
Pak vs NZ: Hafeez questions sending Shadab, Mohammad Nawaz at number 4, 5

Pak vs NZ: Hafeez questions sending Shadab, Mohammad Nawaz at number 4, 5
Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic
Will Shaheen Afridi play in T20 World Cup 2022?

Will Shaheen Afridi play in T20 World Cup 2022?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam leads Pakistan to victory against New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam leads Pakistan to victory against New Zealand
Tri-series: Pakistan to miss 3 bowlers in 2nd match vs New Zealand today

Tri-series: Pakistan to miss 3 bowlers in 2nd match vs New Zealand today
'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer

'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer