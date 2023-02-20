Megan Fox claps back at rumours of Machine Gun Kelly cheating on her

Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, to refute any and all cheating rumours relating to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly that have been circulating in the headlines.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” the Transformers actress wrote.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now,” she added.

The break up rumours first started when the Jennifer’s body actress removed all photos of herself with her fiancé from Instagram before deactivating her account.



She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé’s Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fuelling the break up speculations.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she captioned her new photo.

She went on to unfollow MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, on Instagram and started following Eminem, with whom he has famously feuded with over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counselling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours, following news of a “huge fight” between the two.