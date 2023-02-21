Lahore Qalandars' Liam Dawson ruled out of PSL 8

Liam Dawson picks up wicket of Haider Ali during their match against Karachi Kings - PCB

Dawson's replacement will be named soon.

Lahore lost their last game against Karachi Kings by 67 runs.

Dawson claimed one wicket against KK on Sunday.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars' all-rounder Liam Dawson has been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan Super League 2023 after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's contest against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The news of his unavailability has been confirmed by the LQ management. The team will look for a replacement for the right-handed batter after the setback.

Dawson, while representing Qalandars against Kings, bagged a wicket and scored only a run as Qalandars suffered a defeat by 67 runs.

Dawson joins the undesirable list of players ruled out of PSL 8 due to injuries. The list includes pacer Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani and Wayne Parnell and Karachi Kings' Mir Hamza.

Moreover, KK's Muhammad Amir has also been ruled out for the next game against MS on February 2022, the KK management confirmed Monday.

Dahani had been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a finger injury in the very first game of the league. Mir Hamza also suffered a finger injury in KK's inaugural game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Dahani was replaced by pacer Muhammad Ilyas and Mir Hamza was replaced by fast bowler Akif Javed.

Carlos Braithwaite replaced Wayne Parnell in the MS squad.