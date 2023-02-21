 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
APP
|
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz discusses Arshad Sharif's murder with Kenyan president

By
APP
|
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and President of Kenya Dr William Ruto (R). — Bloomberg screenshot/AFP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and President of Kenya Dr William Ruto (R). — Bloomberg screenshot/AFP

  • PM thanks president for cooperation to investigation teams. 
  • Emphasises Pakistan attached great importance to Sharif's case.
  • Two leaders also discuss bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the President of Kenya, Dr William Ruto, about the issue of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with the Kenyan president on Monday, during which the former thanked the latter for the cooperation extended to Pakistani investigation teams so far.  

PM Shehbaz emphasised that Pakistan attached great importance to Sharif's case, requesting further cooperation from the Kenyan side during the course of the investigation in bringing the matter to closure for the family and the people of Pakistan.

President Ruto assured the premier of full support and cooperation in the matter. 

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Highlighting the significance Pakistan attached to its relations with Africa, the premier conveyed the nation's strong desire to strengthen its historical ties with Kenya in all areas of cooperation.

The assassination of the journalist has gained significance in Pakistan and the government has sent a special joint investigation team (JIT) to Kenya to collect facts surrounding the gruesome murder. 

Last week, the Supreme Court had asked the JIT to submit the complete fact-finding report of Sharif's murder within a month before adjourning the hearing till March. 

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial told the investigating team to "do what you have to do but get to the facts".

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan's indictment deferred again in Toshakhana case till Feb 28

Imran Khan's indictment deferred again in Toshakhana case till Feb 28
PTI leaders move Supreme Court for Punjab, KP elections

PTI leaders move Supreme Court for Punjab, KP elections
Afghan forces injure Pakistani soldier at Torkham border

Afghan forces injure Pakistani soldier at Torkham border
Sindh govt to launch crackdown on unregistered vehicles from Feb 28

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on unregistered vehicles from Feb 28
Imran Khan slammed in Senate for 'supporting Taliban'

Imran Khan slammed in Senate for 'supporting Taliban'
President can't announce date of elections for provincial assemblies: Azam Tarar

President can't announce date of elections for provincial assemblies: Azam Tarar
President's order for April 9 elections holds no value: Rana Sanaullah

President's order for April 9 elections holds no value: Rana Sanaullah
PEMRA bans TV coverage of terror attacks

PEMRA bans TV coverage of terror attacks
Can president 'unilaterally' announce election date?

Can president 'unilaterally' announce election date?
COMSATS lecturer terminated for asking 'immoral question' in English composition exam

COMSATS lecturer terminated for asking 'immoral question' in English composition exam
Alvi announces April 9 as date for Punjab, KP elections; PDM terms move unconstitutional

Alvi announces April 9 as date for Punjab, KP elections; PDM terms move unconstitutional
After ECP’s refusal, ministers warn Alvi not to turn President House into blackmailing den

After ECP’s refusal, ministers warn Alvi not to turn President House into blackmailing den