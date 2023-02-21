Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry is at the risk of “immense damage” if the royals leak his “deepest secret” as an act of “revenge,” said royal commentator, The Australian’s Media Writer, Sophie Elsworth.

However, Elsworth believes that royals have may not resort to such action. “Revenge is sweet. It’s whether the Royal Family will seek revenge, I think they’ve got far more class than Harry. I don’t think they’ll do that.”



According to a source that told Radar, there are “staffers of The Firm” who are determined to “discredit Harry at any opportunity.” This has become more likely since he has “stood up to them in his recent TV appearances, memoir and Netflix documentary.

They said that it “wouldn’t surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media.”

The source added there was little the Duke of Sussex could do to stop the leak other than “dismiss them as lies.”

Elsworth told Sky News on the Royal Report that the duke should be wary of the risks.

“What goes around comes around,” she said. “He’s trashed them, he’s made a fortune out of it and we should watch this space because I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some leaking on him that will do him immense damage.”

“And I’ve got to say my sympathy levels are extremely low,” she remarked.