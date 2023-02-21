 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays all pending dues of house help Sapna Robin Masih

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Sapna Robin Masih accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui for abandoning her in Dubai
Sapna Robin Masih accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui for abandoning her in Dubai  

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was accused to abandon house help Sapna Robin Masih in Dubai, has paid back all the pending expenses.

Lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee shared the update concerning Sapna. Revealing the details, he stated through his twitter account: “Sapna has been paid her dues by representatives of @Nawazuddin_S & she has managed to board her flight back to India. Thank you everyone for your concern. For people who were questioning the poor girl or blaming her about reading scripted dialogues have their answers.”

The update came a day after the advocate shared the video of the 20-year old crying in video revealing that she has been abandoned in Dubai without any money and food by the Sacred Games actor.

Prior to this, Rizwan Siddiquee tweeted: “Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager. News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of Nawazuddin Siddique. However, she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a while. She claimed that the actor disowned their second child and also complained about the alleged harassment done by his mother Mehrunisa, reports News18. 

