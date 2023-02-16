Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah finally break the ice

Former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. — Instagram/@urvashirautela/@inaseemshah

Indian model, actor and former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela is at it again after she posted a comment wishing Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah a "happy birthday" on Instagram as the cricketer turned 20 this year.

The ex-pageant winner commented on an Instagram post shared by Naseem congratulating his fellow teammate Shadab Khan on his wedding.

"Congratulations mere Chotay bhai @shadab0800 [...]may Allah bless you both on this day with a life time of shared love and joy," the cricketer wrote in his caption adding "Best Wishes Always" for his colleague's married life.

Deep down in the comments' section was a birthday wish by Urvashi for the young pacer — who is playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League's eighth edition — alongside a congratulatory message for being conferred with an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

"Happy birthday @inaseemshah congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," she wrote in her comment.

To everyone's surprise, the young cricketer responded to the model with a humble "thank you" followed by an emoji gesturing gratitude with both hands joined together.

Twitterati is yet again wondering if something is cooking up between the cricketer and the actor.

One Twitter user jibed at the exchange of comments on Instagram.

Another user Warda Mughal quipped at the 20-year-old cricketer's performance in the ongoing PSL season hinting at the reason behind his not-so-impressive show in the recent Quetta Gladiators' matches.

One tweeted about the amusing gossip which will now take over cricket Twitter in Pakistan and India.

Another joked about an elder sister wishing a younger brother on his birthday.

Months after the 28-year-old model was told off by Twitterati to steer clear of Naseem, who was playing during the Asia Cup 2022. Urvashi attended the match between Pakistan and India.



Following the game between the two rival teams, Urvashi shared a fan-made video of herself and Naseem on her social media but garnered immense criticism and did not sit well her the bowler's fans in Pakistan.

In the video posted to her Instagram Story, the model could be seen smiling and blushing. Coincidentally, during the same match, Shah was also recorded smiling — giving her the opportunity to juxtapose herself in the video.

Sharing a screenshot of her story, where Shah was seen smiling, a Twitter user Afshan Tayyab told Urvashi: "Evil eyes off."

Another Twitter user Fatima could not stop laughing.

However, when Naseem was questioned if he was aware of Urvashi and her admiration for him he denied knowing the Indian actor.

“I do not know about it. I just play on the ground.”

He maintained that people are sharing these types of videos but he does not have any idea about it.

The model herself, too, said her team shared all the "fan-made cute edits".

Clarifying the mystery around the social media video involving the Pakistani pacer, the Indian actress said, "A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it."

She concluded her clarification by telling the media to refrain from creating any kind of news



Urvashi is already infamous among netizens for being a "stalker" following her obsessive behaviour towards Indian cricketer Rishab Pant. The model was seen lurking outside a Mumbai hospital in which Pant was admitted after sustaining injuries in a dangerous accident.