ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England

An undated photograph of Pakistan's women's national side captain Bismah Maroof. — Twitter/@AatifNawaz

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team’s captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of today's game against England in ICC Women's T20 World Cup after she suffered a niggle in the groin during the previous game against West Indies.

Following the injury, she will not be available for today's match, and vice-captain Nida Dar will lead the side against England in the Newlands.

Bismah had scored 33-ball 26 against the West Indies on Sunday.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s medical panel has advised four to six weeks of rest to Ayesha Naseem as well, who pulled her hamstring in the match against Ireland on 15 February.

It must be noted here that Pakistan are out of the semi-final race. They lost two out of three matches. Their match against England will be the last in the tournament.

West Indies beat Pakistan

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews inspired her team to a three-run win against Pakistan in a low-scoring Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar and her fellow slow bowlers restricted West Indies to 116 for six in their 20 overs.

Pakistan were always behind the required run rate but scored three boundaries in the last over to finish with 113 for five.

The result ensured that England, with three wins in three matches, qualified for the semi-finals.

Matthews took two for 14 in four overs with her off-spinners and set a strong example in the field to enable her team to finish with two wins from four matches in the group stage.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Dar, who took two for 13 in four overs of accurate off-spin to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals.

Dar scored 27 in Pakistan's reply but couldn't take her team to victory.