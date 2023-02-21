 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
Shaban moon sighted, Shab-e-Barat to be observed on March 7

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

An illuminated view of the Aram Bagh Mosque in Karachi on October 6, 2022. — APP
An illuminated view of the Aram Bagh Mosque in Karachi on October 6, 2022. — APP

The holy month of Shaban will begin tomorrow (Wednesday), as the crescent was sighted in Pakistan today (Tuesday), marking the beginning of the 8th month of the Islamic calendar.

Under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, a meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee was held in Islamabad today to sight the crescent of the blessed month of Shaban.

Shab-e-Barat, the holiest night between the 14th (March 7) and 15th of Shaban, will be observed across the country to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Muslims across the world observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.

