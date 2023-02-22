 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry could be ‘strong armed’ into giving up his titles experts warn.

The topic arose once the Daily Mail released a report highlining the incoming financial changes that are afoot.

Per the report, “In the past few weeks all members of the Royal Family have been told to tighten their belts and to expect less money from the Duchy [of Lancaster] – now owned by Charles – than in the past.”

“Aware of public opinion, the King is said to be keen to reduce expenditure and ‘slim down’ the monarchy. Although the Duchy funds are private, he has ordered a major review of how it is spent.”

In light of this, experts fear the King may be able to use this to “strong-arm” Prince Harry into letting go of the titles.

Commentor Daniela Elser brought this possibility to light and pointed out how, “Now, we are facing the possibility that Charles is about to go after his brother’s royal perks and really relegate him to second-string status.”

“And if His Majesty is willing to come down hard on him, then that leaves Harry and Meghan without their 'what about Andrew' safety net.”

“With Charles reportedly poised to trim Andrew’s sails and crack down on his royal perks, this could represent quite the ill wind for Harry and Meghan right at a point in time when their US careers would seem to be at something of a crossroads.”

