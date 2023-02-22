 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Maryam Nawaz

CJP takes suo motu notice on delay in Punjab, KP elections

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Maryam Nawaz

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Website/Supreme Court of Pakistan
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Website/Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial Wednesday night took a suo motu notice of an apparent delay in the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and also formed a larger bench to hear the case.

The development comes two days after President Dr Arif Alvi fixed April 9 as the date for elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP — the move condemned by the government as "unconstitutional and illegal".

Amid the situation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought guidance from the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and other legal experts — but no official announcement has been made so far.

The nine-member bench includes:

  • Justice Umar Ata Bandial
  • Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan
  • Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah
  • Justice Munib Akhtar
  • Justice Yahya Afridi
  • Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi
  • Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail
  • Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar
  • Justice Athar Minallah

The bench will hear the case tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm. The matter was sent to the chief justice seeking the suo motu by a two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar case on February 16.

According to the apex court’s notification, the bench will assess who is eligible to issue the date for polls, the constitutional responsibility of the federation and provinces, and who will fulfil the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections and when.

“It is the government’s responsibility to conduct elections in Punjab and KP according to the Constitution,” the top court’s notification read.

The Supreme Court added that the two provincial assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and 18, respectively. “Under Article 224 (2), polls should be held within 90 days of the assembly dissolution. The Constitution mandates that polls be held within 90 days.”

The country’s top court also said that requests for the date of elections were also received from the Islamabad High Court bar, and speakers of KP and Punjab assemblies.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Balochistan minister accused of Barkhan murders arrested

Balochistan minister accused of Barkhan murders arrested

Imran Khan heaps scorn at govt's over austerity measures

Imran Khan heaps scorn at govt's over austerity measures
Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss security issue amid ‘rising terror threats’

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss security issue amid ‘rising terror threats’
Why should we order inquiry on hearsay? SC on PTI's cypher plea

Why should we order inquiry on hearsay? SC on PTI's cypher plea
PML-N comes out in open against two ‘biased’ SC judges

PML-N comes out in open against two ‘biased’ SC judges
One terrorist killed, five arrested during CTD operation in Peshawar

One terrorist killed, five arrested during CTD operation in Peshawar
Changes approved in MBBS exam system for Punjab colleges

Changes approved in MBBS exam system for Punjab colleges
'Jail Bharo Tehreek': Senior PTI leaders, workers voluntarily surrender to police

'Jail Bharo Tehreek': Senior PTI leaders, workers voluntarily surrender to police
Business community calls for urgent meeting of security officials after KPO attack

Business community calls for urgent meeting of security officials after KPO attack
PM Shehbaz asks Foreign Office to cut expenses, number of missions

PM Shehbaz asks Foreign Office to cut expenses, number of missions
Police raid Balochistan minister's house in connection with Barkhan murders

Police raid Balochistan minister's house in connection with Barkhan murders

Punjab govt on its mark as PTI launches 'Jail Bharo' drive

Punjab govt on its mark as PTI launches 'Jail Bharo' drive