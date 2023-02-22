 
Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins husband Ewan McGregor for TV adaptation of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is roped in to lead the upcoming Paramount+ series A Gentleman in Moscow, alongside husband Ewan McGregor.

A Gentleman in Moscow is a Showtime and Paramount+ production, based on Amor Towles' novel of the same name.

As per Variety, the series will debut on Showtime in the U.S. and on Paramount+ in additional markets worldwide.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be starring opposite Ewan McGregor, her real life husband, in the series.

Winstead will star as Anna Urbanova, described as “a glamorous, independent and self-made film actress."

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor will star as Count Alexander Rostov "who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again."

Ben Vanstone serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

