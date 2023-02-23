 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

When will Ramadan begin in Saudi Arabia?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

An image of a crescent. — Pixabay
An image of a crescent. — Pixabay 

The first day of Ramadan — the ninth month of the Islamic calendar — is expected to fall on March 23 in Saudi Arabia.

According to the report from an Arab media outlet, Dr Abdullah Al-Massand, a former professor of astronomy at Al-Qassim University in Saudi Arabia and deputy chairman of the Meteorological Society, the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on March 23, Thursday.

Dr Massand was of the view that the holy month of Shaban will have 30 days because on 29 Shaban the crescent will be lightening just before 9 minutes after the sunset.

He also told that the convergence of the sun and the moon will be taking place on 29 Shaban which means on the evening of March 21 at 8:23 pm. Therefore, he added, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on March 23.

Prior to this, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, had also forecast that the first day of the holy month would likely be observed on March 23 with Eid ul Fitr likely taking place on April 21.

According to the Saudi government, after the sunset of March 21, the sighting of the moon for the holy month will begin. 

It should be noted that on February 21, the crescent of Shaban was sighted in Pakistan, marking the beginning of the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

More From Pakistan:

Spain police arrest father of two women killed in Pakistan

Spain police arrest father of two women killed in Pakistan
Reference filed in SJC against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

Reference filed in SJC against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi
Six terrorists gunned down by CTD in Lakki Marwat operation

Six terrorists gunned down by CTD in Lakki Marwat operation
Election date case: SC judges question dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies

Election date case: SC judges question dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies
Election date: ECP to announce next steps today after seeking input from AG, legal experts

Election date: ECP to announce next steps today after seeking input from AG, legal experts
Barkhan murders: Victims' father says Khetran forced him to testify against son

Barkhan murders: Victims' father says Khetran forced him to testify against son
PM to write to President over announcement of election date

PM to write to President over announcement of election date
Parliament's joint session likely on April 10 to mark Golden Jubilee of Constitution

Parliament's joint session likely on April 10 to mark Golden Jubilee of Constitution
Militant 'actively involved in terror activities' killed in N Waziristan: ISPR

Militant 'actively involved in terror activities' killed in N Waziristan: ISPR
CJP takes suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections

CJP takes suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections
Balochistan minister accused of Barkhan murders arrested

Balochistan minister accused of Barkhan murders arrested

Javed Akhtar comes under fire for controversial statement against Pakistan

Javed Akhtar comes under fire for controversial statement against Pakistan