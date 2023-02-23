 
sports
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

'Sakreen nahi hota, screen hota hai': Shoaib Akhtar ridicules Kamran Akmal on live TV

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

A YouTube screengrab shows Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (left) and another screengrab from TV shows Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal
A YouTube screengrab shows Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (left) and another screengrab from TV shows Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal

Pakistan's former star cricketer and pacer Shoaib Akhtar Wednesday ridiculed his fellow cricketer Kamran Akmal over his English pronunciation of screen, saying 'sakreen nahi hota, screen hota hai' (it's not sakreen, it's screen).

Akhtar — who holds the record for delivering the faster ball — was heard referring to Akmal during a live TV show, where he was invited to comment on the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.  

"He [Akmal] was a match-winner and performed very well for Pakistan but I heard him he was talking and he said sakreen. So, it is not sakreen it's 'screen'. These things should be noted carefully," Akhtar said while talking to the host.

Mentioning Pakistan's skipper, he said: "I did not intend to disparage Babar Azam but he needs to improve himself if he wants to be a big brand."

Akhtar's comments did not sit well with netizens. See how they reacted: 

— Twitter
— Twitter


— Twitter
— Twitter


— Twitter
— Twitter
— Twitter
— Twitter
Sakreen nahi hota, screen hota hai: Shoaib Akhtar ridicules Kamran Akmal on live TV


More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Youngster Saim Ayub 'learning a lot under Babar, Sammy'

PSL 2023: Youngster Saim Ayub 'learning a lot under Babar, Sammy'
Remarkable! Anderson becomes number one Test bowler at 40

Remarkable! Anderson becomes number one Test bowler at 40

PSL 2023: Twitter reacts to Wasim Akram’s anger

PSL 2023: Twitter reacts to Wasim Akram’s anger
WATCH: What happened in Abbas Afridi's last over against Karachi Kings?

WATCH: What happened in Abbas Afridi's last over against Karachi Kings?
PSL 2023: What are Zalmi, United doing in Karachi before match?

PSL 2023: What are Zalmi, United doing in Karachi before match?
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Karachi Kings in nail-biting match

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Karachi Kings in nail-biting match
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators suffer due to Hasaranga's absence

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators suffer due to Hasaranga's absence
What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirza's career?

What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirza's career?
Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is

Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is
PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England