SC should review cases starting from Panama issue, says Khawaja Asif in fiery NA speech

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaking in the National Assembly. —Screengrab
ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a full court to hear the election date case and review cases starting from the Panama case in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

In a fiery speech on the floor of the National Assembly, the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the issues at hand are important and the whole Supreme Court should sit and find lasting solutions.

The minister said he doesn't want to cross the line in criticism and added that the election date suo motu case should be heard by the full court.

"It has complained that parliamentarians criticise judges by naming them. I want to ask why some judges are not criticised?"

Asif said that when judges intervene in the parliament’s jurisdiction we will raise the question as well.

"Why former justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Khosa are criticised and not Justice Nasir ul Mulk?" he asked.

This is a question for the judiciary to answer.

"Rewriting the Constitution is not the judiciary's job. This is the outcome of the way Article 63 was rewritten. The way Nawaz Sharif's government was removed, it was unfair.”

Asif reminded the judiciary that the doctrine of necessity was first given by a judge. 

The PML-N leader added that politicians serve their voters and never promoted anyone’s dictatorship.

"Everyone knows what we do however, no one should tell us that they are not dirty. There will be people who will remain in history and their names will be taken with respect," said Asif.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

