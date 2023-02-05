PDM govt should send 'written' invitation for APC, says Pervez Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervaiz Khattak is likely to become chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again, sources informed Geo News. Photo: INP/file

Invitation over phone is not correct, says PTI leader.

PDM leaders went to jail due to their deeds, Khattak says.

Can talk to govt if they give date for elections, former KP CM says.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak said Friday that if the federal government is serious about inviting the PTI to the All Parties Conference (APC) on Feb 7, then they should send them a written invitation.

Talking to journalists outside Zaman Park Lahore, the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said that, inviting them over phone calls is not the correct way. He asked the PDM government to give a clear policy on how the country will come out of the current quagmire.

Pervez said that the establishment is trying to remain neutral but the government does not want that to happen.

He said that the PTI was ready to engage with the PDM government if it gave the election date. "But the government is not serious about it," he added.

The senior PTI leader added that the PDM leaders were not put in jail by the PTI government, they went to jail because of their deeds.

The former KP CM denied the news about the absence of a forensic laboratory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), saying the provincie has a forensic laboratory.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that on one side the government was inviting the PTI for the APC and on the other side, victimising the party's leaders.



Interacting with media persons in Lahore, he said if the government wanted to unite the nation, it should first stop victimisation of PTI leaders.

Qureshi added that the PDM's agenda is not compatible with the national agenda. The PDM government has completely failed, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday invited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to an all-parties conference (APC) aimed at finding solutions to surmount the daunting economic and political crises.

The prime minister sought to bring heads of all political parties to the table so they can join heads and figure out ways to address "important national challenges", Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement. The conference is set to take place in Islamabad on February 7.

The invitation was thought to be a major development as the PDM-led government and the PTI have always been at loggerheads over almost all national issues since Khan's ouster from the PM Office.

The move comes as Pakistan faces a severe threat of terrorism and distressing economic and political situations, with no signs of respite soon.

