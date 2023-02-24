 
Sridevi's death anniversary: Boney Kapoor drops unseen photo from '1984'

Boney Kapoor shares a golden picture of him along with late wife Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary.

The picture he shared is from 1984 as mentioned in the caption. The caption read: “My First Picture…. 1984.”

The black and white photo is seemingly taken from a movie set in which both Boney and Sridevi look young. Sridevi is dressed in a traditional dress with heavy jewellery whereas Boney wore a button down shirt. The duo posed for the camera while flashing their million dollar smiles.

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra once sent Kapoor to convince the gorgeous actress for a romantic musical play Chandini (1989). Therefore, the fans on social media are guessing if the picture was taken back during that moment. 

One of them wrote: “I guess this was taken when you went south to offer her Chandni on behalf of Yash Chopra.” Meanwhile, other fans on the internet claimed that they miss the versatile actress.

Boney also shared another photo where Sridevi can be seen kissing her husband on the cheek while he is smiling. The caption on the picture read: "Just expressing.” These iconic throwback pictures are leaving fans teary eyed.

Sridevis death anniversary: Boney Kapoor drops unseen photo from 1984

Late actress Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, reports News18.

