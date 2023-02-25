 
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie still share close friendship despite his ongoing rift with rest of the royal family, revealed insider.

A source told Radar Online that the Duke of Sussex and the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew are “as thick as thieves.”

The outlet reported that Harry and Eugenie have been close "since they were teeny-tiny" and still continue to support each other.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were the "the first people” Eugenie shared the news of her second pregnancy with and the duo was over the moon to find out.

The California-based couple "immediately sent over some organic baby clothes with a handwritten note of congratulations," a source told Life & Style.

Talking about Eugenie, the insider said, "She was one of the few people who was understanding when Harry and Meghan left England for the United States."

"Eugenie and Jack visited them last year and had an amazing time,” the source added before saying that Harry has been asking them to relocate to the states.

However, Harry put their relationship at stake when he penned his memoir Spare in which he detailed family drama and royal turmoil.

"It was the first time there had been a sense of awkwardness between Harry and Eugenie," shared the insider adding that Eugenie will never snub Harry even though she feared the memoir will affect his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

Before concluding, the source said that Eugenie only wants Harry "to bridge the divide with the royal family."

