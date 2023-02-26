 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Consort Camilla to get new title after King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Queen Consort Camilla to get new title after King Charles coronation

Camilla is set to receive a new title after the coronation of her husband King Charles, Daily Mail reported a year after Queen Elizabeth called for her daughter-in-law to be known as Queen Consort.

According to the newspaper, Buckingham Palace is set officially to describe Camilla as ‘Queen’, rather than ‘Queen Consort.

Well-placed sources told the publication that the change is likely to come after King Charles’s coronation in May.

The report said, "The first sign of the new approach came last week when Camilla launched the ‘Queen’s Reading Room’ – without the ‘Consort’ – when she updated the name of her charity, the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room."

It said the Court Circular – the official register of Royal engagements - may also soon reflect the change.

The source told Daily Mail, "There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right."


More From Entertainment:

King Charles decides to break longstanding royal tradition at his coronation

King Charles decides to break longstanding royal tradition at his coronation

New book on King Charles to release before his coronation

New book on King Charles to release before his coronation

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested
Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize
Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan

Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation
'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video

'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video
Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'

Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'
'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'

'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'
Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'

Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'