Queen Consort Camilla to get new title after King Charles coronation

Camilla is set to receive a new title after the coronation of her husband King Charles, Daily Mail reported a year after Queen Elizabeth called for her daughter-in-law to be known as Queen Consort.

According to the newspaper, Buckingham Palace is set officially to describe Camilla as ‘Queen’, rather than ‘Queen Consort.



Well-placed sources told the publication that the change is likely to come after King Charles’s coronation in May.



The report said, "The first sign of the new approach came last week when Camilla launched the ‘Queen’s Reading Room’ – without the ‘Consort’ – when she updated the name of her charity, the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room."



It said the Court Circular – the official register of Royal engagements - may also soon reflect the change.

The source told Daily Mail, "There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right."



