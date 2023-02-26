 
Sunday Feb 26 2023
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

The idol admitted that it was the biggest crisis he had faced as an idol
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam recently discussed the dating rumour that led to him almost quitting his job as an idol. He sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea for their March issue.

During the interview, he was asked about what was the biggest crisis he faced during his time in Korea and his biggest happiness. In response, he explained:

There was, indeed a moment of crisis at one point. (laughs) It was over five years ago, but…I was somehow wrapped in a dating scandal. It was groundless, but I was only three years into my debut. I got so much backlash for it that I briefly even considered retiring.”

According to the idol, the rumour had caught him and his agency completely off guard and he even cried at a photoshoot upon finding out about it: “When the articles first started circulating, both my agency and I were caught off guard. It just felt so unfair that I even started crying in the middle of my photo shoot. I still remember the day crystal clear. I was on set for a NYLON pictorial. That’s when I started really investing in my savings account.”

He added: “I thought, ‘This time, I won’t have to retire because the rumours are not true… but one day when I do start seeing someone, I might have to really quit this job.’”

