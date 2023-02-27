Private school system’s deputy director killed in Karachi

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

Amid rising lawlessness and street crime, a private school system’s deputy director and Federation of Private Schools Vice Chairman Syed Khalid Raza was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Sunday.

After being informed police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased to the hospital.

According to local residents, two armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Raza. They further said that the suspects were seen multiple times in the area, adding that they had informed the police about them but the authorities turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

According to police officials, “A person has been killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 7.”

"The murder apparently was motivated by some personal enmity," Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Zubair Nazeer said, adding that they were further investigating into the killing.

Nothing was snatched from Raza by the armed assailment, he added.

Sindh governor, CM take notices of murder

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and sought a report from Additional IG Karachi in this regard. He also expressed deep grief over the murder of the academic.

Governor Kamran Tessori also took notice of the assassination of Raza and sought a report from the police officer.

The murder will be investigated from all angles, he added.