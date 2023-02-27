 
sports
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United today

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Lahore Qalandars´ cricketers celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Will Jacks (3R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 eliminator 2 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 25, 2022. — AFP
Lahore Qalandars´ cricketers celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Will Jacks (3R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 eliminator 2 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 25, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: History creators Lahore Qalandars will play against Islamabad United in the 16th match of the tournament today (Monday). 

Lahore Qalandars, who once faced criticism for being underperformers in the PSL, have moved from the fourth to the third spot on the points table following their victory in the 15th match against Peshawar Zalmi. 

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United today

Lahore created history in the eighth edition of the PCB-convened annual cricket tournament by hitting the highest total of this season thus far. 

With a resounding display of power-hitting in the 15th PSL fixture, the batters piled up a huge total of 241 runs in Sunday's match against Peshawar Zalmi. The awe-inspiring performance resulted in them achieving the highest total of the PSL 8 so far and the third-highest total in the PSL's history.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have climbed the ladder after winning three of their last four games.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell, Shai Hope

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars score highest total of this season

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars score highest total of this season
Williamson becomes New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer

Williamson becomes New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer
PSL 2023: Shaheen bowls Lahore Qalandars to victory against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Shaheen bowls Lahore Qalandars to victory against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2023: PCB to hold Lahore, Pindi matches as scheduled

PSL 2023: PCB to hold Lahore, Pindi matches as scheduled
Qatari breaks Guinness world record for most matches attended at FIFA World Cup

Qatari breaks Guinness world record for most matches attended at FIFA World Cup
PSL 2023: When will Babar Azam get married?

PSL 2023: When will Babar Azam get married?
Latham, Conway lead New Zealand fightback to frustrate England

Latham, Conway lead New Zealand fightback to frustrate England
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by 66 runs

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by 66 runs
PSL 2023: Najam Sethi reaches out to PM Shehbaz Sharif to break deadlock with Punjab govt

PSL 2023: Najam Sethi reaches out to PM Shehbaz Sharif to break deadlock with Punjab govt
PSL 2023: Sam Billings joins Lahore Qalandars as Shai Hope's replacement

PSL 2023: Sam Billings joins Lahore Qalandars as Shai Hope's replacement
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings eye comeback as race for playoffs intensifies

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings eye comeback as race for playoffs intensifies

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema up for FIFA Best award

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema up for FIFA Best award