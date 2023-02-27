PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United today

Lahore Qalandars´ cricketers celebrate the wicket of Islamabad United Will Jacks (3R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 eliminator 2 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 25, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: History creators Lahore Qalandars will play against Islamabad United in the 16th match of the tournament today (Monday).

Lahore Qalandars, who once faced criticism for being underperformers in the PSL, have moved from the fourth to the third spot on the points table following their victory in the 15th match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore created history in the eighth edition of the PCB-convened annual cricket tournament by hitting the highest total of this season thus far.

With a resounding display of power-hitting in the 15th PSL fixture, the batters piled up a huge total of 241 runs in Sunday's match against Peshawar Zalmi. The awe-inspiring performance resulted in them achieving the highest total of the PSL 8 so far and the third-highest total in the PSL's history.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have climbed the ladder after winning three of their last four games.



The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell, Shai Hope



Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson.