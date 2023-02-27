Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
Monday Feb 27, 2023

Adele and Rich Paul are confirmed to be engaged by an inside source, as the singer was also spotted with a diamond ring at her latest Vegas show.

The singer, 34, and her sports agent boyfriend, 41, are reportedly planning a summer wedding, two years after going public with their relationship.

An online platform for entertainment gossip Deux Moi shared the happy news, and revealed that the claims had come from a 'very reliable source'.

Adele also sparked engagemnet rumors after being spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at her latest show over the weekend.

The Easy On Me hitmaker has been wearing the sparkler since February 2022, when she first debuted the ring at the BRIT Awards.

Which could suggest the couple have been engaged for at least a year, although they have never officially confirmed that they are set to tie the knot.

While the singer tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she has been open about her love for Rich.

In December, she paid a tribute to her rumoured fiance by dedicating a song to him during one of her Vegas shows.

The Someone Like You singer sang Happy Birthday to him during her performance.

She added: 'And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!'

