 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan's Islamabad travel programme slightly changed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

PTI chairman Imran Khan photographed on November 20 in his Zaman Park, Lahore residence. Screengrab of a Twitter video
PTI chairman Imran Khan photographed on November 20 in his Zaman Park, Lahore residence. Screengrab of a Twitter video

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has made a slight change to his travel plans to Islamabad where he is scheduled to appear before different courts today, according to a party leader.

PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the party's chief would depart for Islamabad this morning via the Motorway instead of opting for air travel. Iqbal has mentioned that Khan will be leaving his residence in Lahore at an early hour and would be accompanied by party workers on his way to the federal capital.

Imran Khan is scheduled to make appearances in four separate court cases, which include an anti-terrorism case, a case concerning prohibited funding in the banking court, and two cases in the sessions court.

Khan is set to first appear before the special court, followed by his appearance in the banking court where he plans to file a plea requesting the extension of his bail.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Imran Khan to appear before the Banking Court. He is expected to file a bail application in the Anti-Terrorism Court also. He would arrive in Islamabad's local court after appearing before G11 court.

Imran Khan is expected to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case and the murder attempt case in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal at the district court. Lawyer Babar Awan has given assurance to the court that Khan will attend the sessions court.

Tight security arrangements will be implemented in both the Special courts and district court. Moreover, the Registrar of the Banking Court has requested the IG Islamabad to provide security.

More From Pakistan:

16 Pakistanis rescued, 4 still missing after shipwreck off Italy

16 Pakistanis rescued, 4 still missing after shipwreck off Italy
PM Shehbaz orders stern action against profiteers ahead of Ramadan

PM Shehbaz orders stern action against profiteers ahead of Ramadan
UAE visas of Pakistanis depriving children of education not to be renewed

UAE visas of Pakistanis depriving children of education not to be renewed
No possibility of PTI MNAs return to assembly after resignations' acceptance: speaker

No possibility of PTI MNAs return to assembly after resignations' acceptance: speaker
Maryam wants redressal of 'injustice' against Nawaz before polls

Maryam wants redressal of 'injustice' against Nawaz before polls
Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan terror attack

Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan terror attack
Justice Yahya Afridi questions invoking suo motu jurisdiction

Justice Yahya Afridi questions invoking suo motu jurisdiction
Justice Mansoor objects to inclusion of audio-leak-linked judge on suo motu bench

Justice Mansoor objects to inclusion of audio-leak-linked judge on suo motu bench
Election date case: Justice Athar Minallah's dissenting note

Election date case: Justice Athar Minallah's dissenting note
Election suo motu: President can announce poll date, says CJP

Election suo motu: President can announce poll date, says CJP

Militants have police in their crosshairs

Militants have police in their crosshairs
Court rejects Imran's plea to transfer hearing of 'attempted murder' case to judicial complex

Court rejects Imran's plea to transfer hearing of 'attempted murder' case to judicial complex